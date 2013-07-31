Rhye On World Cafe

Though Rhye's debut album, Woman, was released this past March, many first encountered the duo of Mike Milosh and Robin Hannibal in a series of evocative videos released in 2012. There was little to no accompanying information and — as Milosh says — that was exactly the point. The idea was to keep listeners focused on the music and not the personality of the singer.

Milosh's high yet husky voice can be hard to distinguish as male or female. Watch a special performance of Rhye, recorded live by NPR Music at New York's Le Poisson Rouge; the singer also talks with David Dye about his own experience and the band's expectations. The candlelit performance is itself slightly obscured, with indistinguishable silhouettes that reflect the duo's mysterious nature.

