© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Rhye On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 31, 2013 at 12:47 PM CDT
Rhye.<em></em>
Rhye.<em></em>

Though Rhye's debut album, Woman, was released this past March, many first encountered the duo of Mike Milosh and Robin Hannibal in a series of evocative videos released in 2012. There was little to no accompanying information and — as Milosh says — that was exactly the point. The idea was to keep listeners focused on the music and not the personality of the singer.

Milosh's high yet husky voice can be hard to distinguish as male or female. Watch a special performance of Rhye, recorded live by NPR Music at New York's Le Poisson Rouge; the singer also talks with David Dye about his own experience and the band's expectations. The candlelit performance is itself slightly obscured, with indistinguishable silhouettes that reflect the duo's mysterious nature.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye