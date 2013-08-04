'The Weatherman': A Rambler's Folky Manifesto

To be a folk musician these days, there's no requirement that you be some sort of rambling wanderer. But it can't hurt, right?

Gregory Alan Isakov was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. He didn't stay there long: He moved to Philadelphia, then around the East Coast, switching schools every couple years. As an adult, he's found a more stable home: a remote part of Colorado. And in his music, he writes from the perspective quite happy to be away from any big cities.

Isakov and a few bandmates stopped by NPR's Washington, D.C. studios to perform a few songs from his new album, The Weatherman, and chat with Weekend Edition Sunday host Rachel Martin. Click the audio link to hear their conversation.

