Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

One of the original new-school New Orleans brass bands, a Dirty Dozen show guarantees a good time. This year actually marks three dozen years since the first incarnation of the group coalesced to resurrect a then-disappearing tradition — and infuse it with both bebop and funk. As with many a show since '77, there was dancing and handkerchief-waving aplenty, and several original members were present to anchor the proceedings.

Personnel

Roger Hayward Lewis, baritone and soprano saxophone

Kevin Harris, tenor saxophone

Efrem Towns, trumpet/flugelhorn

Gregory Davis, trumpet/vocals

Kyle Roussel, organ

Kirk Joseph, sousaphone

O.C Davis, drums

Set List

"Do it Fluid" (Donald Byrd cover)

"Blackbird Special"

"Tomorrow"

"Bestival"

"Get Up"

Medley: "Paul Barbarin's Second Line" / "E-flat Blues" / "When the Saints Go Marching In" (Trad.)

"Dirty Old Man"

Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit GBH.