Arts & Culture

Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WGBH Radio | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 5, 2013 at 4:00 PM CDT
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.

One of the original new-school New Orleans brass bands, a Dirty Dozen show guarantees a good time. This year actually marks three dozen years since the first incarnation of the group coalesced to resurrect a then-disappearing tradition — and infuse it with both bebop and funk. As with many a show since '77, there was dancing and handkerchief-waving aplenty, and several original members were present to anchor the proceedings.

Personnel

  • Roger Hayward Lewis, baritone and soprano saxophone

  • Kevin Harris, tenor saxophone

  • Efrem Towns, trumpet/flugelhorn

  • Gregory Davis, trumpet/vocals

  • Kyle Roussel, organ

  • Kirk Joseph, sousaphone

  • O.C Davis, drums

    • Set List

  • "Do it Fluid" (Donald Byrd cover)

  • "Blackbird Special"

  • "Tomorrow"

  • "Bestival"

  • "Get Up"

  • Medley: "Paul Barbarin's Second Line" / "E-flat Blues" / "When the Saints Go Marching In" (Trad.)

  • "Dirty Old Man"

