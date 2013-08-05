© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Jim Hall Trio With Julian Lage, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published August 5, 2013 at 3:00 PM CDT
The Jim Hall Trio with Julian Lage performs at the 2013 Newport Jazz Festival.
One of the finest guitar players in jazz history — who made all those classic records with Sonny Rollins, Bill Evans, Ron Carter and so on — is still at it at age 82. Fittingly, Jim Hall's rhythm section at Newport is top-shelf international caliber: Scott Colley (bass) and Lewis Nash (drums). And Julian Lage, a much younger guitar phenom, joined in a cross-generational confab of guitar heroes.

Personnel

  • Jim Hall, guitar

  • Scott Colley, bass

  • Lewis Nash, drums

  • Julian Lage, guitar

    • Set List

  • "Big Blues" (Hall)

  • "All the Things You Are" (Kern, Hammerstein)

  • "My Funny Valentine" (Rodgers, Hart)

  • "In a Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)

  • Free Improvisation

  • "Eatrice" (Lage)

    Copyright 2021 WBGO.

