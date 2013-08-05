Jim Hall Trio With Julian Lage, Live In Concert: Newport Jazz 2013

One of the finest guitar players in jazz history — who made all those classic records with Sonny Rollins, Bill Evans, Ron Carter and so on — is still at it at age 82. Fittingly, Jim Hall's rhythm section at Newport is top-shelf international caliber: Scott Colley (bass) and Lewis Nash (drums). And Julian Lage, a much younger guitar phenom, joined in a cross-generational confab of guitar heroes.

Personnel

Jim Hall, guitar

Scott Colley, bass

Lewis Nash, drums

Julian Lage, guitar

Set List

"Big Blues" (Hall)

"All the Things You Are" (Kern, Hammerstein)

"My Funny Valentine" (Rodgers, Hart)

"In a Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)

Free Improvisation

"Eatrice" (Lage)

