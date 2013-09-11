Dave King Trio: Live At The Village Vanguard
At the Village Vanguard bar: (L-R) Chris Speed, Billy Peterson, Dave King, Craig Taborn, Bill Carrothers.
Perhaps you know Dave King as the drummer in The Bad Plus, or any number of avant-improv/indie-rock/Americana/electronic experimental bands rooted in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. But somewhere in that mix is a deep fondness for the jazz tradition, and recently, he made it a point to say so with a full-length album. I've Been Ringing You investigates standards, mostly slow and medium-tempo ballads, in rough-hewn textures. It also features a rhythm section of pianist Bill Carrothers and bassist Billy Peterson, fellow Upper Midwesterners whose underground reputations surface here. As King writes, "Not bad for some snow-pants-wearing doofs from the north!"
It's certainly enough that New York's Village Vanguard is bringing the trio in from Minnesota and Michigan for a week in September. On this page, WBGO and NPR Music present a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Dave King Trio.
