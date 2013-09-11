© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Dave King Trio: Live At The Village Vanguard

WBGO | By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published September 11, 2013 at 9:00 AM CDT
1 of 9  — Dave King.
2 of 9  — Billy Peterson.
3 of 9  — Bill Carrothers.
4 of 9  — Bill Carrothers.
5 of 9  — Dave King.
6 of 9  — At the Village Vanguard bar: (L-R) Chris Speed, Billy Peterson, Dave King, Craig Taborn, Bill Carrothers.

7 of 9  — Backstage: (L-R) Carrothers, Peterson, King.
8 of 9  — Outside the Village Vanguard.
9 of 9  — The Dave King Trio.
Perhaps you know Dave King as the drummer in The Bad Plus, or any number of avant-improv/indie-rock/Americana/electronic experimental bands rooted in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. But somewhere in that mix is a deep fondness for the jazz tradition, and recently, he made it a point to say so with a full-length album. I've Been Ringing You investigates standards, mostly slow and medium-tempo ballads, in rough-hewn textures. It also features a rhythm section of pianist Bill Carrothers and bassist Billy Peterson, fellow Upper Midwesterners whose underground reputations surface here. As King writes, "Not bad for some snow-pants-wearing doofs from the north!"

It's certainly enough that New York's Village Vanguard is bringing the trio in from Minnesota and Michigan for a week in September. On this page, WBGO and NPR Music present a live video webcast and radio broadcast of the Dave King Trio.

Set List

  • "Lonely Woman" (O. Coleman)

  • "If I Should Lose You" (R. Rainger)

  • "For All We Know" (Coots/Lewis)

  • "Solar" (Davis/Wayne)

  • "Body And Soul" (J. Green)

  • "So In Love" (C. Porter)

  • "Moonlight Serenade" (G. Miller)

  • "You And The Night And The Music" (Schwartz/Dietz)

    • Personnel

  • Dave King, drums

  • Bill Carrothers, piano

  • Billy Peterson, bass

