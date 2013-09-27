KCRW Presents: King Krule

At 19, Archy Marshall has parlayed his musical upbringing and constantly evolving songwriting into early success under the name King Krule. He quickly caught the attention of the DJs here at KCRW with his raw baritone vocals, which work well alongside the jazz and R&B influences in his work.

King Krule recently came by Morning Becomes Eclectic for his U.S. live radio debut to play songs from his full-length debut album, 6 Feet Beneath the Moon — including "Baby Blue."

Watch King Krule's entire Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

