Arts & Culture

5 Songs That Will Shoogle Your Hurdies

By Fiona Ritchie
Published October 18, 2013 at 11:00 AM CDT
"Shoogle your hurdies" is a Scottish phrase that essentially means "shake your booty."
If music makes you shake your booty, you're sure to shoogle your hurdies to these tracks. Before you go looking for an online Scots dictionary, enjoy Fiona Ritchie's handpicked set of irresistible tracks with Eileen Ivers and Immigrant Soul from the U.S., Scotland's Capercaillie and The Chair, and from Ireland T with the Maggies and Arty McGlynn. There's no point in even trying to sit still. Staun up!

Fiona Ritchie
Fiona Ritchie strolls along the main street of a small village in rural Scotland and steps through the plain doorway of an 18th century stone building. Passers-by would find it difficult to imagine what this simple gesture initiates: a weekly connection with devoted public radio listeners throughout the United States. In over two decades of broadcasts, Ritchie's radio program The Thistle & Shamrock has become one of NPR's most widely heard and best-loved music programs. She has entered the lives of millions of Americans by way of an inconspicuous studio door, thousands of miles away in Scotland.
