5 Songs That Will Shoogle Your Hurdies

If music makes you shake your booty, you're sure to shoogle your hurdies to these tracks. Before you go looking for an online Scots dictionary, enjoy Fiona Ritchie's handpicked set of irresistible tracks with Eileen Ivers and Immigrant Soul from the U.S., Scotland's Capercaillie and The Chair, and from Ireland T with the Maggies and Arty McGlynn. There's no point in even trying to sit still. Staun up!

