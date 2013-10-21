KEXP Presents: Lucy Rose

With a voice as sweet as her name, English singer/songwriter Lucy Rose bloomed in the KEXP studios with an acoustic performance. Stateside listeners may not recognize her, but you might have heard her backing vocals on the most recent Bombay Bicycle Club albums. On her own, Rose composes tender, lovelorn ballads, performing with a worldliness that defies her young age of 24. Her debut full-length,Like I Used To, came out last year in her own country, but just became available in the U.S. in September. It's an album that's sure to take root here.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .