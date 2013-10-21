The Raconteurs On World Cafe

As part of this week's Sense of Place: Detroit series,World Caferevisits a 2006 session with a new band that fans already had high expectations for. Jack White of The White Stripes and songwriter Brendan Benson joined up with the rhythm section The Greenhornes, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler, to form The Raconteurs.

This session was the supergroup's first appearance on World Cafe, and a majority of the conversation focuses on the collaboration. Listeners will also hear an intriguing variation on "Steady, As She Goes" in this special recording.

