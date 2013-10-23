© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Song Premiere: The Flaming Lips, 'If They Move, Shoot 'Em'

By Robin Hilton
Published October 23, 2013 at 9:00 AM CDT
The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips have always had a fondness for science fiction and fantasy, with a vast catalog of songs about robots, spontaneous human combustion, telepathy, wizards, and UFOs. The band's latest source of inspiration is the sci-fi novel (and new movie) Ender's Game, which tells the story of Earth's futuristic battle with insect-like aliens called "Buggers." A new EP from The Flaming Lips, The Peace Sword includes six songs inspired by the story, including this dark, strange, synth-heavy jam "If They Move, Shoot 'Em."

The title track toPeace Sword was written specifically for and appears on the soundtrack for Ender's Game, but none of the other songs are in the film. The EP is out digitally on Oct. 29 and on CD a month later. It comes just six months after The Flaming Lips released the band's 13th full-length album, The Terror.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton