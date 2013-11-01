Are People With 'Dirty Jobs' The Most Successful?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Success.

About Mike Rowe's Talk

Follow your passion? It won't make you successful, says Mike Rowe. He believes blue collar workers, the people who make life possible for the rest of us, are unjustifiably degraded in society today — and might be the most successful people.

About Mike Rowe

Mike Rowe is a co-creator and the host of the series Dirty Jobs, where he's worked every job from chick-sexer to mushroom farmer, beekeeper to boiler repairman. Rowe is also the founder of mikeroweWORKS Foundation, which promotes supporting skilled trades and providing scholarships to young people who aspire to work in a specific trade.

