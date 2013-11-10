Capitalize On 'This Minus That'

On-air challenge:Every answer is the name of a state capital, to be identified from its anagram. For example, given "banally" minus the letter L, the answer would be "Albany."

Last week's challenge from the Emmy-winning TV comedy writer Mike Reiss: A famous actress and a famous director share the same last name, although they are unrelated. The first name of one of these is a classic musical. The first name of the other is an anagram of a classic musical. Who are they?

Answer: Oliver and Emma Stone (Oliver!, Mame)

Winner: Aaron Haberman of Longmont, Colo.

Next week's challenge:There is a politician today, sometimes known by his or her full three-word name, whose initials are also the initials of a popular chain of restaurants. Who is the politician and what's the restaurant?

