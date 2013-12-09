The Head And The Heart On World Cafe

The Head and the Heart gives an enchanting performance, recorded in front of an enthusiastic audience at Philadelphia's World Cafe Live. The group's set features songs from its new record, Let's Be Still. The Seattle band recorded a successful, self-titled debut on its own in 2010; it was reissued the next year by Sub Pop during an indie-folk rampage led by Fleet Foxes, among others.

In this session, listeners will hear singer Jonathan Russell engage in an introspective discussion with World Cafe's Michaela Majoun. Russell half-jokes that he's terrible at small talk: "I just get right to the heavy things and don't see the point in not discussing things like that."

Today's episode also features a video of the band performing the session's lead-off track, "Shake."

