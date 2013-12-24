NPR Listeners Got Talent: A 'Morning Edition' Singalong Listen • 0:00

Last week, we asked our listeners to send us their renditions of "Deck the Halls." We promised to bring your voices together, to the best of our abilities, in one glorious carol. Now, we bring you ... you!

We received hundreds of recordings, and we loved listening to each and every one of them, from the tuba band in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the students in Mumbai, India.

We want to give a special hat tip to those of you who went so far as to entertain us with videos. While we tried to incorporate some of those into our crazy chorus, a couple of them have to be seen to be fully enjoyed.

Thanks to all of you for participating.

Chorus: Carley Evans and Hollan Kreil; Sharon Oats' homeroom class at Charlotte Latin School in Charlotte, N.C.; Amelia Catanzaro; Mia Samaha and Emma McBride; Kim Kilby and Bryan, Alex and Tucker Cherry; Tony Dreiling; Fran Theisier; John and Thera Ringhofer; J.P. Torres; Kristin Netzband; Risa Goehrke and Kathryn Metz; Liberty Huskey and her co-workers at SDL International; Connie Macek; Sebastian Peoples, Mary Hager and Zoe Stathis; Tom Gillespie; John Campbell; and members of the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration — who said they made this recording after work hours, of course!

Featured video submissions from: Puppets: D.J. Viernes, Adrienne Brown, Juli Atherton, Bob Dean, Christina Sparks, Duncan McCargar, Brooke Bruce, Taylor Scott-Smith, Jessica Barton, Lianna Tagle and Owen McIntee. Duet: Martha, Isaac and Adam Ruggles.

