In Memoriam: 2013

Each December, NPR Music draws up a tribute to some of the great musicians, composers, producers and other visionaries who died during the course of the year. Inevitably, the list is incomplete, but it provides a sense of how much talent and vision has been lost in the past 12 months.

To learn more about many of the artists who died in 2013 and to hear their music, visit our full In Memoriam presentation. But in the meantime, here's a quick list of the musicians referenced on Morning Edition, in the order in which they are heard:

Marian McPartland (d. Aug. 20): "Piano Jazz" theme music

Van Cliburn (d. Feb. 27): Tchaikovsky, Piano Concerto No. 1

Bebo Valdés (d. March 22): "Con Poco Coco"

George Jones (d. April 26): "She Thinks I Still Care"

Georges Moustaki (d. May 23): "Le Métèque"

Lou Reed (d. Oct. 27): "Walk On The Wild Side"

Chico Hamilton (d. Nov. 25): "Waltz Of The Mallets"

Ray Manzarek (d. May 20): "Light My Fire" (The Doors)

Bobby "Blue" Bland (d. June 23): "Turn On Your Love Light"

Gloria Lynne (d. Oct. 15): "I Wish You Love"

Henri Dutilleux (d. May 22): Symphony No. 1

Patti Page (d. Jan. 1): "Tennessee Waltz"

Eydie Gorme (d. Aug. 10): "Blame It On The Bossa Nova"

Patty Andrews (d. Jan. 30): "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy"

Donald Byrd (d. Feb. 4): "Hush"

John LaMontaine (d. April 29): Piano Concerto No. 1

Yusef Lateef (d. Dec. 23): "Meditation No. 1"

Kongar-Ol Ondar (d. July 25): "Kongurey"

Janos Starker (d. April 28): Bach, Cello Suite No. 2 In D Minor

John Tavener (d. Nov. 12): Song for Athene

George Beverly Shea (d. April 16): "How Great Thou Art"

Damon Harris (d. Feb. 18): "Papa Was A Rollin' Stone" (The Temptations)

Richie Havens (d. April 22): "Freedom"

George Duke (d. Aug. 5): "Stones Of Orion"

Ray Price (d. Dec. 16): "Crazy Arms"

Fred Katz (d. Sept. 7): "The Sage"

Jim Hall (d. Dec. 10): "All Across The City" (with Bill Evans)

Marian McPartland: "Long Ago (And Far Away)"

