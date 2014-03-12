NPR Music At SXSW 2014: Tuesday
The first day at SXSW is about getting your bearings. Shaking off the jet lag, figuring out what you forgot to pack, remembering how long the lines can be and how the overwhelming crowds can sometimes part for a moment to give you a perfect look at a band you fall in love with on the spot.
On Tuesday, we DJ'd a party at SXAmericas, the festival's Latin music and technology offshoot. We heard Neil Young talk about Pono, his newly unveiled high quality audio player. We ate some pizza. We barely made it into Chance The Rapper's only SXSW appearance, at the City of Chicago's official SXSW showcase. We Ubered a pedicab. And yeah, we saw dozens of bands.
The night ended with All Songs hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and guest Katie Presley gathering around a microphone to talk about the bands they saw on day one. Bob enjoyed Charli XCX and Cymbals. Stephen loved Jambinai's Godspeed-style instrumental rock. Everybody who saw Royal Teeth loved them. ("Just as joyful and wonderful as I thought it would be." --Robin; "A confetti gun of joy with very well-done hair." --Katie; "I got the sense that that band is about to become really, really massive." --Stephen)
You can listen to that conversation on this page, see photos of bands from all over Austin and read about highlights below. Follow along with our discoveries in a running playlist of music by the best bands we've heard so far, at the bottom of this page.
We're just getting started. Tonight we'll be streaming the official NPR Music SXSW showcase, featuring Damon Albarn, St. Vincent, Kelis, Eagulls and Perfect Pussy, live from Austin. That starts at 7:00 p.m. Central time.
Follow along with everything in real time via Twitter (@nprmusic), Instagram and Facebook.
Tuesday SXSW Highlights
