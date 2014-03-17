KEXP Presents: Cibo Matto

It's been more than a decade since New York darlings Cibo Matto mixed up their unique batch of hip-hop-infused cocktail-pop. What have they been up to since their 1999 album, Stereo ★ Type A? With downcast eyes and a wink, vocalist Miho Hatori told KEXP, "Well, we were in jail." Bandmate Yuka Honda quickly picked up on the ruse, "We worked out ..." "... read lots of Bibles ..." "... learned how to cook with the smallest equipment."

While the "Cibo Matto" name may have been locked away awhile, these quirky, playful ladies showed their creative spirit is as free as ever with a set of songs from their new release, Hotel Valentine.

Watch Cibo Matto's entire studio session at KEXP on KEXP's YouTube channel.

