Kishi Bashi: Holding A Mirror To Pop Music's Many Faces

Indie-pop musician K. Ishibashi blends violin, electronics and stylistic influences from multiple cultures and pop-music eras to create a unique sound. NPR's Steve Inskeep recently spoke with the musician, who is also a touring member of the eclectic band Of Montreal, about how his many experiences have contributed to the creation of Lighght, his second album as Kishi Bashi. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.