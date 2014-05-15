© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Kishi Bashi: Holding A Mirror To Pop Music's Many Faces

By NPR Staff
Published May 15, 2014 at 1:03 AM CDT
Kishi Bashi's second solo album is titled <em>Lighght</em>.
Indie-pop musician K. Ishibashi blends violin, electronics and stylistic influences from multiple cultures and pop-music eras to create a unique sound. NPR's Steve Inskeep recently spoke with the musician, who is also a touring member of the eclectic band Of Montreal, about how his many experiences have contributed to the creation of Lighght, his second album as Kishi Bashi. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
