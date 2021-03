Toni Braxton is one of the best-selling R&B artists of all time, as well as a Broadway and TV actress, and star of her own reality TV show. Her new memoir, Unbreak My Heart,is named after her 1996 hit ballad.

We've invited Braxton to play a game called: "Unbreak my heart. No, really, I'm dying here ... Help!" Three questions about cardiac surgery.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.