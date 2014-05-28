Blue Note At 75, The Concert: McCoy Tyner & Bobby Hutcherson

Pianist McCoy Tyner and vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson first connected on record in 1966, on Hutcherson's album Stick-Up! They must have realized they were musically simpatico — they've continued to work together for nearly five decades now. At the Blue Note at 75 concert, they didn't say a word, but locked into a miniature set of Tyner's classic compositions with ageless grace. It was a powerful reminder of why the Blue Note label signed both musicians in the 1960s, produced their 1993 duet recording, and is about to present a new Hutcherson album this summer.

Here's a duet on Tyner's "Fly With The Wind," originally from his 1976 record of the same title.

