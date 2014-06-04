© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Coffee And Mambo With Sergio Mendoza Y La Orkesta

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published June 4, 2014 at 8:57 AM CDT

Many of us at NPR Music fell hard for Arizona's Sergio Mendoza and his band La Orkesta this year. Together, they mix myriad Latin styles — what Mendoza calls "indie mambo," salted with generous handfuls of cumbia, merengue and ranchera — and then feed all that through a psychedelic prism. They perform their songs with charm and panache, set off by the fireworks of the group's resident showman, the multi-talented Salvador Duran.

While NPR Music was in Austin for SXSW this year, we coaxed Mendoza and his crew into a three-song backyard party after a little local coffee. But they didn't really need the caffeine to get everyone's blood pumping.

Set List

  • "Traicionera" (Treasons)

  • "La Cucharita" (Little Spoon)

  • "La Rienda" (The Reins)

    • Credits

    Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Saidah Blount, Anastasia Tsioulcas; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Director: AJ Wilhelm; Videographers: Mito Habe-Evans, Becky Harlan, Olivia Merrion, AJ Wilhelm; Editor: Olivia Merrion; Production Coordinator: Kate Kittredge; Special Thanks: Friends & Neighbors; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

