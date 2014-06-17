The 2014 World Cup Anthems Quiz

In case you've been hiding under a rock (or a patch of AstroTurf), there's a little sporting event underway that has much of the world glued to the television. As the 2014 World Cup blasts into its second week, 32 teams (in groups of four, lettered A-H) continue to battle it out in Brazil.

Before each game begins, one important custom must be observed — the singing of each team's national anthem. So if you fancy yourself a World Cup know-it-all, try matching the team to its national anthem (in an instrumental version). Score high and advance to the round of 16. Score low and it's time to wipe off your face paint and head home.

