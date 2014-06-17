© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The 2014 World Cup Anthems Quiz

By Tom Huizenga
Published June 17, 2014 at 1:30 PM CDT
German soccer players sing their national anthem Monday before their 2014 World Cup match against Portugal in Salvador, Brazil.
In case you've been hiding under a rock (or a patch of AstroTurf), there's a little sporting event underway that has much of the world glued to the television. As the 2014 World Cup blasts into its second week, 32 teams (in groups of four, lettered A-H) continue to battle it out in Brazil.

Before each game begins, one important custom must be observed — the singing of each team's national anthem. So if you fancy yourself a World Cup know-it-all, try matching the team to its national anthem (in an instrumental version). Score high and advance to the round of 16. Score low and it's time to wipe off your face paint and head home.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
