A Catchy Synth-Pop 'Summer Jam' From Grimes

Claire Boucher, best known as Grimes, has a new song. It's the first new music we've heard from Grimes since she made a lot of noise with her album Visions in 2012. In a press release, she calls the new song, "Go," which features Michael Diamond, a 22-year-old L.A. producer also known as Blood Diamonds, their "summer jam." Grimes is working on a new record and this is a hint of what's to come — a bit more aggressive, perhaps, but still the poppy, synthy Grimes we know.

