Arts & Culture

A Catchy Synth-Pop 'Summer Jam' From Grimes

By Bob Boilen
Published June 26, 2014 at 1:35 PM CDT
Claire Boucher, aka Grimes
Claire Boucher, aka Grimes

Claire Boucher, best known as Grimes, has a new song. It's the first new music we've heard from Grimes since she made a lot of noise with her album Visions in 2012. In a press release, she calls the new song, "Go," which features Michael Diamond, a 22-year-old L.A. producer also known as Blood Diamonds, their "summer jam." Grimes is working on a new record and this is a hint of what's to come — a bit more aggressive, perhaps, but still the poppy, synthy Grimes we know.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
