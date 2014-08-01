© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Drum Fill Friday, From Guest Quizmaster Matt Sokol Of Spillway

By Robin Hilton
Published August 1, 2014 at 6:53 AM CDT
Guest Quizmaster Matt Sokol is the drummer for the Connecticut-based rock band Spillway.
Guest Quizmaster Matt Sokol is the drummer for the Connecticut-based rock band Spillway.

The drum fills and intros for this week's puzzler have something in common. In addition to being selected by Spillway drummer Matt Sokol, they're all performed by open-handed drummers. This means they play the hi-hat cymbal with their left hand, while their right hand plays the snare. (Most drummers cross their right hand over their left to play the hi-hat). If you're up on your open-handed drummers (Matt Sokol is an open-handed drummer himself), this week's puzzler will be a breeze! If not, well ... you might find some of these to be pretty challenging. Good luck, fellow fillers!

Spillway's latest EP, out this week, is .As always, if you know a fill (or intro) or drummer you'd love to see featured in this game, let us know in the comments section, or via Twitter @allsongs, #drumfillfriday.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton