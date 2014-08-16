© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Anthony D'Amato, 'Good And Ready'

By Bob Boilen
Published August 16, 2014

Shark attacks, poison, swords, lightsabers, a stake to the heart; all are more desirable than not having the love of your life. In this video for "Good and Ready," a boy and his three friends act out numerous, creative scenarios in which a person might perish, as Anthony D'Amato (along with three band members) sings, "I don't wanna wake up if it ain't next to you." The rootsy tune is on Anthony D'Amato's Sept. 2 release, The Shipwreck From The Shore.

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bob Boilen
