Jessica Hernandez: Singing To The Rafters, No Matter The Style

The new album by Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas has it all. Secret Evil offers a softly strummed rootsy ballad one minute, the oom-pah of Balkan-inspired brass the next, or twangy rockabilly guitars followed by the punch of New Orleans-tinged horns. But in song after song, one thing is consistent: a powerful, undeniable voice.

In an interview with NPR's Scott Simon, Hernandez says she found that voice early, as a kid in Detroit who turned just about everything she saw and heard into a song. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

