Front Row: First Aid Kit, 'My Silver Lining'

First Aid Kit performed "My Silver Lining" live at Boston's Paradise Rock Club on June 8. The song is from First Aid Kit's third album, Stay Gold, released two days after this sold-out show was recorded for WGBH's Front Row Boston.

Find more from Front Row Boston at its .

SET LIST

"My Silver Lining"

CREDITS

Producers: Greg Shea, Kegan Harrington; Audio Engineer: Alan Mattes; Videographers: Marina Argyriou, Kiva Kuan Liu, Annie Shreffler, Andrea Wolanin

Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit .