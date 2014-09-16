© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Front Row: First Aid Kit, 'My Silver Lining'

WGBH Radio | By Greg Shea
Published September 16, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT

First Aid Kit performed "My Silver Lining" live at Boston's Paradise Rock Club on June 8. The song is from First Aid Kit's third album, Stay Gold, released two days after this sold-out show was recorded for WGBH's Front Row Boston.

Find more from Front Row Boston at its .

SET LIST

  • "My Silver Lining"

    • CREDITS

    Producers: Greg Shea, Kegan Harrington; Audio Engineer: Alan Mattes; Videographers: Marina Argyriou, Kiva Kuan Liu, Annie Shreffler, Andrea Wolanin

    Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit .

    Tags

    Arts & CultureNPR News
    Greg Shea