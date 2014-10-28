Cayetana, Live In Concert

The CMJ Music Marathon, which takes place in clubs across New York City each autumn, began as a way for college-radio programmers to discover new acts for their airwaves. It was in that spirit that NPR Music chose the Philly rock band Cayetana to kick off its recent CMJ show.

Augusta Koch, Allegra Anka and Kelly Olsen are already underground stars in the city of brotherly love, but their audience is poised to grow massively on the strength of Cayetana's stellar debut album, Nervous Like Me. And, as you'll see here, the band's got the whole "live" thing down pat.

Like fellow Philly musician Waxahatchee, Cayetana writes short songs about longing. The subject matter varies from love to nostalgia to simply making sense of life in your early 20s, but it almost always hits home — and, more specifically, the heart.

Set List

"Miss Thing"

"Madame B"

"Serious Things Are Stupid"

"Dirty Laundry"

"Black Hills"

"Mountain Kids"

"Favorite Things"

"South Philly"

"Hot Dad Calendar"

"Scott Get The Van, I'm Moving"

Personnel

• Augusta Koch, guitar, lead vocals

• Allegra Anka, bass

• Kelly Olsen, drums

Credits

Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Otis Hart; Event Manager: Saidah Blount; Audio Engineers: Richie Clarke, Kevin Wait; Videographers: Rachel Counce, Colin Marshall, Susan Hale Thomas; Host: Frannie Kelley; Production Assistant: Susan Hale Thomas; Special Thanks: Squarespace, (Le) Poisson Rouge; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

