Bill Cosby Resigns From Temple University's Board

In the latest development after a series of rape allegations were made against him, comedian Bill Cosby has resigned from the board of trustees at Temple University. The move was announced in a short news release in which Cosby cited "the best interests of the university and its students."

Cosby has had a lasting relationship with Temple, dating back to his first years at the school in the 1960s (he dropped out to pursue his comedy career but returned to graduate in 1971).

On Monday, the school issued a short news release, consisting of two statements:

Statement of William H. Cosby Jr:

"I have always been proud of my association with Temple University. I have always wanted to do what would be in the best interests of the university and its students. As a result, I have tendered my resignation from the Temple University Board of Trustees."

Temple University response:

"The Board of Trustees accepts Dr. Cosby's resignation from the board and thanks him for his service to the university."

The move marks a sharp turnabout: In August, Temple hosted Cosby's induction into the Writers Guild of America. And in previous years, he has spoken at the school's graduation ceremony.

As we've reported, Cosby has been under fire in recent weeks, after several women came forward with allegations that he had sexually assaulted or coerced them. Those claims, and Cosby's refusal to address them, led NBC and Netflix to shelve Cosby projects and prompted TV Land to cease running old episodes of The Cosby Show.

