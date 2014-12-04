Eliza Coupe: Legal Eagle

Eliza Coupe plays a corporate attorney turned public defender on the USA series Benched. When host Ophira Eisenberg asked her how much she's picked up about the law by playing a lawyer on TV, Coupe replied, "about as much as I did playing a doctor [on Scrubs]. I'm a surgeon now, AND I'll represent you in a court of law."

One thing we learned that Eliza Coupe does have in common with her Benched character Nina and Jane from Happy Endings: she's got a bit of a competitive side. So the stakes were high in this Ask Me Another Challenge all about the phrases often heard in on-screen courtroom scenes. And just for some suspense, we paired her with a real life corporate lawyer turned federal defender — can she get her partner to guess the phrases? Listen, if it pleases the court.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.