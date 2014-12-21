© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: M. Ward

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published December 21, 2014 at 7:03 AM CST

It's been a big month for M. Ward. He just released a new album with Zooey Deschanel (as She & Him), and he's reissuing his much-loved 2005 solo breakthrough Transistor Radio on vinyl with a few bonus tracks.

Ward's fourth studio album, Transistor Radio, solidified his reputation as a major talent, so it was a thrill to host a live performance of its songs. From his recent visit to KCRW, M. Ward performs "Hi-Fi" here.

SET LIST

  • "Hi-Fi"

    • Watch M. Ward's entireMorning Becomes Eclecticsession on KCRW.com.

