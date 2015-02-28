© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: Drummer Marky Ramone Gets Quizzed On Marky Mark

Published February 28, 2015 at 10:47 AM CST
Marky Ramone performs on June 19, 2013 in New York City.

Forty years ago, Mark Bell — a Brooklyn kid who was pretty good at the drums — was invited to join the punk band the Ramones. One name change, many records, tours and death-defying adventures later, Marky Ramone has written a memoir of about his career, Punk Rock Blitzkrieg: My Life as a Ramone.

The other Mark(y) famous for his contribution to pop music was Mark Wahlberg, back in the days when he was Marky Mark. We'll see if Ramone can correctly answer two out of three questions about Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

