Mork & Mindy, Laverne & Shirley, Will & Grace — how hard was it to come up with those titles? In this game, we quiz contestants on TV show titles that are just two words plus an ampersand. But it's not as easy as it sounds. For example, "Actor Jude & a restaurant request" translates to Law & Order.

Heard in Veep of the Rings

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.