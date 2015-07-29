Happy Ever After: 100 Swoon-Worthy Romances

Any time is a good time for a hot read — and just in time, our annual reader poll is here! We're celebrating the NPR Books Summer of Love, and we have 100 great romance novels for you, from historical to paranormal to LGBTQ to the subgenre that started it all, (the slim-spined Harlequins of your childhood).

Back in June we asked you to tell us about your favorite romantic reads, and you responded in droves. (We had to shut the poll down early after more than 18,000 nominations flooded in!) Once the votes were tallied, we turned to our expert panel, reviewers Bobbi Dumas and Sarah Wendell, and authors Sherry Thomas and Michelle Monkou, to help us break down the categories and shape the final list into a love story for the ages.

"It is my sincere hope and belief that readers new to the romance genre can pick up any recommended title on the list and find an interesting, affecting and satisfying read," says Thomas. We hope new readers and longtime fans alike will find a happily ever after here — but if we've left out one of your favorites, please tell us about it in the comments!

Here's a printable list to take to your local library, and here are some quick links to make it easier for you to navigate: , , , , , , , , , .

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.