Arts & Culture

Ryan Adams On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published March 30, 2017 at 2:16 PM CDT
Ryan Adams performs live at the World Cafe 25th anniversary concert in Philadelphia.
Ryan Adams performs live at the World Cafe 25th anniversary concert in Philadelphia.

Is Ryan Adams' new album, Prisoner, as heartbreaking as Heartbreaker, his classic 2000 solo debut? In this session, we do talk with Adams about breakup songs, but he says that some of the somber songs on Prisoner came at a different stage in his life. "Strangely, as heavy as the record is for some people, I wrote it when I was very much falling down a rabbit hole of feeling very romantic again in my life," he says.

Adams and his full band played a set at World Cafe Live for our 25th anniversary celebration. Hear the complete session in the player above.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
