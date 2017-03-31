Calvin Harris' New Summer Jam Will Give You 'Heatstroke'

Calvin Harris has a habit of making ubiquitous summer jams. But he really threw down the gauntlet earlier this year when he tweeted in Feburary, after releasing "Slide": "All my songs in 2017 have been sonically designed to make you feel f****** incredible." He makes good on the promise today with a three-headed pop hydra with the seasonally forward-looking title "Heatstroke."

Pharrell and Ariana Grande both feature on the smooth funk-pop song that will almost definitely be heard on dancefloors and in supermarket aisles alike this summer. But in the tradition of upcoming rappers guesting on mainstream pop songs (and maybe hurting their cred), Young Thug comes off like a natural. His introduction and verse are positively ebullient, his unique vocal styling bouncing off Calvin Harris' neon production like an aerialist acrobat.

