Pusha T And Mavis Staples Join Gorillaz For 'Let Me Out'

Gorillaz just keeps trickling out the jams from its very stacked album Humanz, due April 28 via Warner Bros. Pusha T and Mavis Staples feature on the psychedelic, yet sharp-edged "Let Me Out." So far, this is the most satisfying of all the guest-heavy collaborations released, the spirit of the downer-pop hit "Clint Eastwood" swirled into fervent soul.

Humanz track list:

1. "Ascension" feat. Vince Staples

2. "Strobelite" feat. Peven Everett

3. "Saturnz Barz" feat. Popcaan

4. "Momentz" feat. De La Soul

5. "Submission" feat. Danny Brown & Kelela

6. "Charger" feat. Grace Jones

7. "Andromeda" feat. D.R.A.M.

8. "Busted and Blue"

9. "Carnival" feat. Anthony Hamilton

10. "Let Me Out" feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. "Sex Murder Party" feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. "She's My Collar" feat. Kali Uchis

13. "Hallelujah Money" feat. Benjamin Clementine

14. "We Got The Power" feat. Jehnny Beth

For those splurging on the "Deluxe" edition stream in Spotify, there's five more tracks and a Carly Simon sighting:

15. "The Apprentice" feat. Rag'n' Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. "Halfway To The Halfway House" feat. Peven Everett

17. "Out Of Body" feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. "Ticker Tape" feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. "Circle Of Friendz" feat. Brandon Markell Holmes

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.