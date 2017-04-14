Nnenna Freelon On Piano Jazz

Internationally hailed as one of the greatest vocalists to come along in decades, Nnenna Freelon exudes both class and sophistication. Her soulful style consists of fresh interpretations of classic standards. A six-time Grammy nominee, she also starred in the critically acclaimed 2014 show Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating The Music Of Ray Charles in Las Vegas. On this 2002 episode of Piano Jazz, Freelon surprises host Marian McPartland with a lyric to her original tune "Threnody."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2002.

Set List

"Just In Time" (Comdon, Green, Styne)

"If I Had You" (Campbell, Connelly, Shapiro)

"Skylark" (Mercer, Carmichael)

"Threnody" (McPartland)

"Come Rain Or Come Shine" (Arlen, Mercer)

"All In Love Is Fair" (Wonder)

"Straighten Up And Fly Right" (Cole, Irving)

