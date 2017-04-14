© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Nnenna Freelon On Piano Jazz

Published April 14, 2017 at 11:02 AM CDT
Nnenna Freelon performs on this week's episode of Piano Jazz.

Internationally hailed as one of the greatest vocalists to come along in decades, Nnenna Freelon exudes both class and sophistication. Her soulful style consists of fresh interpretations of classic standards. A six-time Grammy nominee, she also starred in the critically acclaimed 2014 show Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating The Music Of Ray Charles in Las Vegas. On this 2002 episode of Piano Jazz, Freelon surprises host Marian McPartland with a lyric to her original tune "Threnody."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2002.

Set List

  • "Just In Time" (Comdon, Green, Styne)

  • "If I Had You" (Campbell, Connelly, Shapiro)

  • "Skylark" (Mercer, Carmichael)

  • "Threnody" (McPartland)

  • "Come Rain Or Come Shine" (Arlen, Mercer)

  • "All In Love Is Fair" (Wonder)

  • "Straighten Up And Fly Right" (Cole, Irving)

