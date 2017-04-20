As Nancy And Beth, Megan Mullally And Stephanie Hunt Are Musical Misfits

Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt have been actors for years. Mullally is best known for playing the tipsy socialite Karen Walker in the sitcom Will & Grace, while Hunt has been in Friday Night Lights, Californication and other shows. Together, they've formed a musical duo called Nancy and Beth — and their style is hard to pin down.

"We call it punk show-biz, because this show-biz element has crept into our very laid-back approach to music," Mullally says.

That's as close as you can get to characterizing the genre of Mullally and Hunt's eclectic self-titled album, Nancy And Beth, on which they cover everything from jazz standards to George Jones to Gucci Mane's "I Don't Love Her."

"To have two women performing it — it takes on this whole other timbre," Mullally explains.

Hear the rest of the duo's conversation with NPR's Ari Shapiro at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.