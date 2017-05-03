© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Hear HAIM's Heartfelt New Ballad, 'Want You Back'

By Lars Gotrich
Published May 3, 2017 at 1:30 PM CDT
HAIM.
HAIM.

What did we do to deserve new songs from both Paramore andHAIM? We are truly blessed this day.

After last week's P.T. Anderson-directed video for "Right Now," the shimmering "Want You Back" is the first official single from Something To Tell You. The three L.A. sisters (with Dash Hutton on drums) haven't altered the contours of their pop, but with this new song they do illuminate, in a mosaic arrangement, the awestruck motions of love.

HAIM's influences are out front, with Lindsey Buckingham-like guitar flourishes and a touch of Michael Jackson's Bad-era handclap ballads, both in Danielle Haim's fervent delivery and studio production that feels like several songs layered up and seeking maximum heart. As the sisters join vocal forces in the last minute, the bass line leaps out of "Want You Back" with a starlight funk, both restless and wondrous.

Something To Tell Youcomes out July 7 on Columbia.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich