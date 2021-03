LCD Soundsystem Brought Its New Songs To 'Saturday Night Live'

Update: These videos have expired from streaming video services.

LCD Soundsystem's two new singles, "Call The Police" and "American Dream," got the live treatment on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the beloved band's first appearance on the show.

The two A-sides, as James Murphy called them Thursday, are the band's first new (non-Christmas) songs in seven years. For those who haven't heard the new singles yet, both are relatively low-key entries in a catalog renowned for euphoric party-starters. As such, Murphy wore a suit jacket with a lapel pin that said "Fake News," and crooned far more than he yelped. There was little to no sweat on display, and the songs felt right on SNL's well-lit, confined space.

The star of the show was the band's electronic producer Gavin Russom, who danced liked no one was watching in the background while wearing an Octavia E. Butler T-shirt. (Keyboardist Nancy Whang also sent a message via her wardrobe; she wore a Bad Hombre t-shirt.)

Saturday Night Live's choice curation continues May 13 with a live performance by HAIM.

