Lost Balloons' Sweet Little Psych-Pop Song 'Paint' Just Doesn't Want To End

If you've ever listened to The Marked Men or Radioactivity, Jeff Burke is a songwriter who knows his way around a power-pop-punched punk hook. The same goes for Japanese musician Yusuke Okada, who makes rollicking garage-rock with Suspicious Beasts. The cross-continental duo make hazy, flowery '60s psych with a bit of '80s jangle as Lost Balloons, their second album Hey Summer arriving just in time for long bike rides, long sips of sweet tea and staring at clouds.

This is just the sweetest little, three-chord psychedelic pop song that never wants to end. "Paint" mines the Summer of Love, by way of Nikki Sudden's hangdog melodies and whirring synths that just wanna jam.

Hey Summercomes out June 16 on Dirtnap.

