Arts & Culture

Jade Jackson On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 22, 2017 at 2:57 PM CDT
Jade Jackson performs inside the <em>World Cafe</em> performance studio.
Jade Jackson, who released her debut album, Gilded, on Anti- Records in May, grew up in a small town in central California. Her parents played music constantly and shunned the internet — and if you want to raise an original songwriter, that is a great start.

Jackson's debut, produced by Mike Ness of Social Distortion, is filled with songs that make you stop and shake your head every time she drops another line that rings true. I almost want to keep her a secret — but word is getting out, so hear the complete session in the player above.

Arts & Culture
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
