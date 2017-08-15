© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Converge Announces First Album In Five Years With New Song 'Under Duress'

By Lars Gotrich
Published August 15, 2017 at 12:17 PM CDT
Converge's new album, <em>The Dusk In Us</em>, comes out Nov. 3
That vibrating bass tone, that simultaneously polygonal and swaggering guitar riff, that Cobra Commander shriek and throaty howl, those thunderous, yet controlled drums — there are several reasons why Converge is one of the standard-bearers of extreme metal, and they include all of the above. But through its two decades of experiments that marry intensity with grace, Converge always sounds like Converge.

After releasing a surprise 7" single in July, Converge announces today its ninth studio album, The Dusk In Us. The first single "Under Duress" calls to mind the loose and deadly vibes of Axe To Fall from 2009, lunging at a doomy, but destructive, pace.

The Dusk In Us comes out Nov. 3 via.

Corrected: October 11, 2017 at 11:00 PM CDT
A previous photo credit misspelled photographer Reid Haithcock's last name as Hathcock.
Lars Gotrich
