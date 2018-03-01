Public Radio's SXSW Takeover
Public radio hosts from around the country are heading to Austin for SXSW 2018, and they've got lots of live events planned. From official showcases on huge stages to live webstreams from tiny bars, the Public Radio SXSW Takeover will feature dozens of artists during five crazy days in Texas. If you're headed to the festival, this is your cheat sheet. If you're staying home (like most of us), don't worry: We'll be capturing lots of these events and presenting them on NPR.org in the days following SXSW.
We'll be adding to this guide in the coming days as more events are scheduled. Like everything else in life, these listings are subject to change.
March 13
KCRW'sNight Showcase
Elysium (705 Red River St.)
8pm-2am CT
The Current,Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT
March 14
KUTXLive At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT
The Current,Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT
Alt.Latino At The ACC
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
12pm-2pm CT
KCRW'sDay Showcase
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
3pm-6pm CT
NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase
Stubb's BBQ (801 Red River St.)
8pm-2am CT
March 15
KUTXLive At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT
The Current,Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT
March 16
KUTXLive At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT
The Current,Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT
Public Radio Day Stage
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
12pm-6pm CT
KUTX SX Breaks Showcase
Karma Lounge (East 5th St.)
8pm-2am CT
March 17
KUTXLive At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.