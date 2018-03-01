Public Radio's SXSW Takeover

Public radio hosts from around the country are heading to Austin for SXSW 2018, and they've got lots of live events planned. From official showcases on huge stages to live webstreams from tiny bars, the Public Radio SXSW Takeover will feature dozens of artists during five crazy days in Texas. If you're headed to the festival, this is your cheat sheet. If you're staying home (like most of us), don't worry: We'll be capturing lots of these events and presenting them on NPR.org in the days following SXSW.

We'll be adding to this guide in the coming days as more events are scheduled. Like everything else in life, these listings are subject to change.

March 13

KCRW'sNight Showcase

Elysium (705 Red River St.)

8pm-2am CT

Cut Chemist

Now Now

Jade Bird

Nilüfer Yanya

Jordan Rakei

Hovvdy

The Current,Live At The Blackheart

The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)

11:30am-6pm CT

Morgan Saint

Son Little

Nilüfer Yanya

Sunflower Bean

Jade Bird

March 14

KUTXLive At The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)

7am-11am CT

Kalu and The Electric Joint

Knox Fortune

Bully

Erika Wennerstrom

The Current,Live At The Blackheart

The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)

11:30am-6pm CT

Warbly Jets

Marlon Williams

Mt. Joy

Naked Giants

Natalie Prass

Alt.Latino At The ACC

Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)

12pm-2pm CT

Amara La Negra

The Marias

KCRW'sDay Showcase

Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)

3pm-6pm CT

Wye Oak

Sudan Archives

Marlon Williams

NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase

Stubb's BBQ (801 Red River St.)

8pm-2am CT

August Greene

Okkervil River

Tank & The Bangas

Superorganism

Low

Mt. Joy

Hembree

WebsterX

Liz Brasher

Gracie and Rachel

March 15

KUTXLive At The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)

7am-11am CT

Mélat

Naked Giants

David Ramirez

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Current,Live At The Blackheart

The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)

11:30am-6pm CT

Starcrawler

Caitlyn Smith

Lucy Dacus

Josh Rouse

Wye Oak

March 16

KUTXLive At The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)

7am-11am CT

Duncan Fellows

Dessa

Jade Bird

Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

The Current,Live At The Blackheart

The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)

11:30am-6pm CT

Lukas Nelson

Stella Donnelly

Dessa

Frank Turner

Ezra Furman

Public Radio Day Stage

Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)

12pm-6pm CT

Sunflower Bean

Lo Moon

Natalie Prass

Nikki Lane

Mélat

The Shacks

KUTX SX Breaks Showcase

Karma Lounge (East 5th St.)

8pm-2am CT

Lineup TBA

March 17

KUTXLive At The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)

7am-11am CT

Lido Pimienta

CLARA-NOVA

Bekon

Ghostland Observatory

