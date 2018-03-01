© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Public Radio's SXSW Takeover

Published March 1, 2018 at 9:26 AM CST
Tank and The Bangas, seen here performing at NPR Music's 10th Anniversary party, will be all over SXSW 2018.
Tank and The Bangas, seen here performing at NPR Music's 10th Anniversary party, will be all over SXSW 2018.

Public radio hosts from around the country are heading to Austin for SXSW 2018, and they've got lots of live events planned. From official showcases on huge stages to live webstreams from tiny bars, the Public Radio SXSW Takeover will feature dozens of artists during five crazy days in Texas. If you're headed to the festival, this is your cheat sheet. If you're staying home (like most of us), don't worry: We'll be capturing lots of these events and presenting them on NPR.org in the days following SXSW.

We'll be adding to this guide in the coming days as more events are scheduled. Like everything else in life, these listings are subject to change.

March 13

KCRW'sNight Showcase
Elysium (705 Red River St.)
8pm-2am CT

  • Cut Chemist

  • Now Now

  • Jade Bird

  • Nilüfer Yanya

  • Jordan Rakei

  • Hovvdy

    • The Current,Live At The Blackheart
    The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
    11:30am-6pm CT

  • Morgan Saint

  • Son Little

  • Nilüfer Yanya

  • Sunflower Bean

  • Jade Bird

    • March 14

    KUTXLive At The Four Seasons
    The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
    7am-11am CT

  • Kalu and The Electric Joint

  • Knox Fortune

  • Bully

  • Erika Wennerstrom

    • The Current,Live At The Blackheart
    The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
    11:30am-6pm CT

  • Warbly Jets

  • Marlon Williams

  • Mt. Joy

  • Naked Giants

  • Natalie Prass

    • Alt.Latino At The ACC
    Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
    12pm-2pm CT

  • Amara La Negra

  • The Marias

    • KCRW'sDay Showcase
    Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
    3pm-6pm CT

  • Wye Oak

  • Sudan Archives

  • Marlon Williams

    • NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase
    Stubb's BBQ (801 Red River St.)
    8pm-2am CT

  • August Greene

  • Okkervil River

  • Tank & The Bangas

  • Superorganism

  • Low

  • Mt. Joy

  • Hembree

  • WebsterX

  • Liz Brasher

  • Gracie and Rachel

    • March 15

    KUTXLive At The Four Seasons
    The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
    7am-11am CT

  • Mélat

  • Naked Giants

  • David Ramirez

  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

    • The Current,Live At The Blackheart
    The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
    11:30am-6pm CT

  • Starcrawler

  • Caitlyn Smith

  • Lucy Dacus

  • Josh Rouse

  • Wye Oak

    • March 16

    KUTXLive At The Four Seasons
    The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
    7am-11am CT

  • Duncan Fellows

  • Dessa

  • Jade Bird

  • Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

    • The Current,Live At The Blackheart
    The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
    11:30am-6pm CT

  • Lukas Nelson

  • Stella Donnelly

  • Dessa

  • Frank Turner

  • Ezra Furman

    • Public Radio Day Stage
    Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
    12pm-6pm CT

  • Sunflower Bean

  • Lo Moon

  • Natalie Prass

  • Nikki Lane

  • Mélat

  • The Shacks

    • KUTX SX Breaks Showcase
    Karma Lounge (East 5th St.)
    8pm-2am CT

  • Lineup TBA

    • March 17

    KUTXLive At The Four Seasons
    The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
    7am-11am CT

  • Lido Pimienta

  • CLARA-NOVA

  • Bekon

  • Ghostland Observatory

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture