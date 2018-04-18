© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Cultural Dichotomies

By Linda Holmes
Published April 18, 2018 at 6:00 AM CDT

Our big summer movie preview is coming to you Friday, and while we get that ready to go, we thought we'd revisit a conversation we had a few years ago about something you can't help arguing about: splits.

Not banana splits or celebrity splits, but splits of opinion. Chasms of pop culture. Do you like Star Trek or Star Wars? Do you like the first or the second Darren on Bewitched? And more to the point, together with our guest Petra Mayer, we talk about why these divisions exist in the first place. What do we get out of taking sides in battles about fiction? What does it say about us when we do?

On Friday, we'll be back here with Aisha Harris to talk about summer movies, from the ones we think will be huge to the ones we think might be flops. We'll see you then.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes