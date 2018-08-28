© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Mix: Cat Power, Laura Gibson, Greg Laswell, Anna Calvi, More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published August 28, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Gabby's World, Anna Calvi, Greg Laswell, Cat Power, Laura Gibson
After spending much of the past month on the Newport Folk Festival, Remembering Aretha Franklin, the 50th anniversary of The Band's Songs from Big Pink,the Greatest Songs By 21st Century Women and more, we're back with an all-new mix. This week's episode includes the return of Cat Power, singer Laura Gibson, new music from Tiny Desk Contest winner Gaelynn Lea and more.

We open the show with Gabby's World, the latest incarnation for guitarist and singer Gabrielle Smith, who previously recorded as Eskimeaux and Ó. Her new song, "Rear View," from the upcoming album Beast on Beast, is a burst of buoyant, breezy pop.

Also on the show: Greg Laswell reflects on the devastating effects of addiction; Anna Calvi takes a powerful look at gender and identity in the song "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy;" singer Sam Phillips asks how much is enough? And the Australian band Oh Pep! has a question of its own: "What's the Deal With David?"

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
