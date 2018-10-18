A Poem For Mariah Carey's 'The Distance,' Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

With apologies to Elizabeth Barrett Browning. This poem does not scan.

Mariah Carey, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee to the depth and sultry beats of "GTFO"

Your Caymus bottle makes me intoxicated so

I love thee in the slow-burning storm of "With You"

Most quiet ballad, ascribing Bone Thugs, too

Now I love "The Distance," a sweaty bop that sets my heart ablaze

As my queen raps with Ty Dolla $ign in hater's-gonna-hate phrase

In your old griefs, and with my stanning faith awash in

There awaits a stunning classic in Caution.

