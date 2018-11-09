© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published November 9, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST
Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers' album <em>Bought to Rot </em>is on our list of the best new albums out Nov. 9.
This week's best new albums includes emo-rapper Lil Peep's posthumous follow-up to Come Over When You're Sober,50th-anniversary editions of Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladylandand The Beatles "White Album," a labor of love from the late soul singer Charles Bradley, rock with a wink from Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, the music of Hanson set to strings and more.

Featured Albums:

  • Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers: Bought to Rot
    Featured Song: "Born in Black"

  • The Glands: Double Coda
    Featured Song: "Pleaser"

  • Charles Bradley: Black Velvet
    Featured Song: "Luv Jones"

  • Jimi Hendrix: Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
    Featured Songs: "Crosstown Traffic," "Long Hot Summer Night" and "Rainy Day Dream Away"

  • Golden Hornet with Jeffrey Zeigler: The Sound of Science
    Featured Songs: "Quest" and "The Brain"

  • Hanson: String Theory
    Featured Song: "I Was Born"

  • Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore: Ghost Forests
    Featured Song: "Damaged Sunset"

  • Lil Peep: Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2
    Featured Song: "Cry Alone"

    • Other Notable Releases For Nov. 9:The Beatles: The Beatles("The White Album"); J. Fernandez: Occasional Din;J. Mascis: Elastic Days;Muse: Simulation Theory; Tom Adams: Yes, Sleep Well Death, boygenius: boygenius(physical release); Rays: You Can Get There From Here;Imagine Dragons: Origins

