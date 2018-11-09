New Music Friday For Nov. 9: The 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

This week's best new albums includes emo-rapper Lil Peep's posthumous follow-up to Come Over When You're Sober,50th-anniversary editions of Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladylandand The Beatles "White Album," a labor of love from the late soul singer Charles Bradley, rock with a wink from Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, the music of Hanson set to strings and more.

Featured Albums:

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers: Bought to Rot

Featured Song: "Born in Black"

The Glands: Double Coda

Featured Song: "Pleaser"

Charles Bradley: Black Velvet

Featured Song: "Luv Jones"

Jimi Hendrix: Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Featured Songs: "Crosstown Traffic," "Long Hot Summer Night" and "Rainy Day Dream Away"

Golden Hornet with Jeffrey Zeigler: The Sound of Science

Featured Songs: "Quest" and "The Brain"

Hanson: String Theory

Featured Song: "I Was Born"

Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore: Ghost Forests

Featured Song: "Damaged Sunset"

Lil Peep: Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2

Featured Song: "Cry Alone"

Other Notable Releases For Nov. 9:The Beatles: The Beatles("The White Album"); J. Fernandez: Occasional Din;J. Mascis: Elastic Days;Muse: Simulation Theory; Tom Adams: Yes, Sleep Well Death, boygenius: boygenius(physical release); Rays: You Can Get There From Here;Imagine Dragons: Origins

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.