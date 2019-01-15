A Year After Dolores O'Riordan's Death, The Cranberries Unveil 'All Over Now'

Exactly a year after the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, the band's surviving members have unveiled "All Over Now" — the first material released from the Irish band's eighth and final album In the End,set for release in April.



The song has the stately, lovely feel of a Cranberries staple, weighed down and made somber by O'Riordan's repetition of the titular refrain: "It's all over now."

"All Over Now" and In the End were both in the works prior to O'Riordan's untimely passing. The band had started the recording process in 2017, cutting a demo with completed vocals by O'Riordan by the end of the year. Plans to complete the album were postponed after her death, but in a statement released on The Cranberries' website, the band explained the motivation behind finishing the album.

"As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honour our close friend and bandmate," the band wrote. "This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her. We felt that this is what she would want. We spoke with Dolores' family and they agreed."

